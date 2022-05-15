Assam: 1 Injured in Road Accident in Dergaon

One person was injured in a road accident at Dergaon in Assam’s Golaghat district on Sunday.

The accident occurred when the two-wheeler the victim was riding was hit by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction.

According to police sources, the victim, whose identity is yet to be known, sustained grievous injuries during the accident.

He was rushed to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in a critical condition.