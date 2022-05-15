Assam: 1 Injured in Road Accident in Dergaon

One person was injured in a road accident at Dergaon in Assam’s Golaghat district on Sunday.
The accident occurred when the two-wheeler the victim was riding was hit by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction.
According to police sources, the victim, whose identity is yet to be known, sustained grievous injuries during the accident.
He was rushed to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in a critical condition.
In a similar incident, two persons were killed and another injured in a road accident at Dekdhowa in Assam’s Goalpara on May 1.
The incident occurred when a motorcycle the victims had been riding crashed into a tree on the side of the road.
According to bystanders, the driver of the vehicle had lost control and crashed into the tree.