BSF Foil Smuggling Bid, Makes Seizures Worth Over Rs 2 Crores In Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura foiled a smuggling attempt across the Indo-Bangladesh international border and seized items worth more than Rs 2.29 crores on Sunday.

In a special operation conducted against the smuggling activity, BSF also informed that they detained two smugglers, reported ANI.

The BSF said in a statement, “BSF troops gave a big jolts to the trans-border smugglers by successfully seizing huge quantity of contraband items, besides 20.5 Kgs Ganja, recused 29 cattle heads having combined seizure value worth Rs. 2,29,33,241 along with Rs 10,500 Bangladeshi Taka. Two smugglers have also been apprehended in two different operations.

Meanwhile, those arrested by the BSF have been identified as Madhu Data (55) and Pranam Majumdar (35). They have been handed over to the Manu Bazar police station in south Tripura along with the mobile phones that were seized from them.