BSF Foil Smuggling Bid, Makes Seizures Worth Over Rs 2 Crores In Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura foiled a smuggling attempt across the Indo-Bangladesh international border and seized items worth more than Rs 2.29 crores on Sunday.
In a special operation conducted against the smuggling activity, BSF also informed that they detained two smugglers, reported ANI.
The BSF said in a statement, “BSF troops gave a big jolts to the trans-border smugglers by successfully seizing huge quantity of contraband items, besides 20.5 Kgs Ganja, recused 29 cattle heads having combined seizure value worth Rs. 2,29,33,241 along with Rs 10,500 Bangladeshi Taka. Two smugglers have also been apprehended in two different operations.
Meanwhile, those arrested by the BSF have been identified as Madhu Data (55) and Pranam Majumdar (35). They have been handed over to the Manu Bazar police station in south Tripura along with the mobile phones that were seized from them.
BSF said, “During wee hours of May 14, on specific Intelligence input the troops of BOP Srinagar, Ex-109 Bn BSF conducted a special joint operation along with Police and successfully recovered huge consignment of 102 Bundles containing assorted clothing items along with one van one Motorcycle and three mobile phones having total seizure value amounting to Rs 2,22,98,000 from a Godown in South Tripura's Sabroom.”
It may be noted that the vehicles that were seized from them, have been handed over to the Customs department in Sabroom for further investigation.