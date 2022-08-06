Assam: 15 Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning In Golaghat

As many as 15 people were admitted to hospital in a case of food poisoning in Assam’s Golaghat on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Selengi village in the Golaghat district.

The villagers were attending a prayer function at the residence of Deepak Phukan, where they were served with ‘chira-doi’ (flattened rice and curd) as prasad.

The poisoning is suspected to have been due to eating the curd, doctors informed.

It may be noted that in a similar incident yesterday, 18 people including three children were hospitalized after suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Majuli.