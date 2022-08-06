Assam: 15 Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning In Golaghat

As many as 15 people were admitted to hospital in a case of food poisoning in Assam’s Golaghat on Saturday.
According to reports, the incident took place at Selengi village in the Golaghat district.
The villagers were attending a prayer function at the residence of Deepak Phukan, where they were served with ‘chira-doi’ (flattened rice and curd) as prasad.
The poisoning is suspected to have been due to eating the curd, doctors informed.
It may be noted that in a similar incident yesterday, 18 people including three children were hospitalized after suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Majuli.
The people attended a religious function in Maharichuk area near Garmur and after consuming Prasad they complained of stomach ache and vomiting.
All of them were immediately admitted to the Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami District Hospital.
In yet another incident in the Tinsukia district, 10 children fell ill after consuming phenyl. The incident occurred at an Anganwadi centre in Tinsukia’s Kakopathar.
According to reports, the teacher at the Anganwadi distributed phenyl to the children instead of milk.
The children have been admitted at the Tinsukia Civil Hospital for treatment.