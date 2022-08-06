Bihar: 5 Killed As Boat Goes Ablaze In The Middle Of Lake

As many as five labourers were killed as a result of a fire that broke out in their boat at Rampur Diyara ghat in Bihar’s Patna on Saturday.

Bihar police said, “It is being said there was a cylinder explosion, but that's not the case. They were cooking near few diesel canisters, so a fire broke out. They are yet to be identified.”

According to reports, the blast took place somewhere in the middle of the lake as they were allegedly transporting sand illegally on the boat from one end of the lake to another. The fire broke out as they were cooking on the boat.