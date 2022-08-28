BJP President JP Nadda Chairs Meeting On Arrival In Tripura

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired the state office bearers meeting in Agartala on his visit to Tripura on Sunday.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha was also present in the meeting held at the state guest house in Agartala.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit of the state, landed in Agartala today morning to warm reception from CM Saha and other state BJP leaders and workers at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.

Following his arrival, the BJP president listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat accompanied by the CM and other BJP leaders of the state.

According to reports, he is scheduled to be a part of several important meetings in Agartala to deliberate on strategy regarding Tripura assembly elections next year.

Nadda will also chair a meeting with BJP Janajati MLAs and MDCs later in the day and will also meet with IPFT MLAs in the evening. He will then interact with the party’s Tripura Core Committee at the state guest house tonight.