BJP President JP Nadda Chairs Meeting On Arrival In Tripura

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired the state office bearers meeting in Agartala on his visit to Tripura on Sunday.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha was also present in the meeting held at the state guest house in Agartala.
Nadda, who is on a two-day visit of the state, landed in Agartala today morning to warm reception from CM Saha and other state BJP leaders and workers at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.
Following his arrival, the BJP president listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat accompanied by the CM and other BJP leaders of the state.
According to reports, he is scheduled to be a part of several important meetings in Agartala to deliberate on strategy regarding Tripura assembly elections next year.
Nadda will also chair a meeting with BJP Janajati MLAs and MDCs later in the day and will also meet with IPFT MLAs in the evening. He will then interact with the party’s Tripura Core Committee at the state guest house tonight.
On Monday, he will leave for Udaipur by road. An abhinandan samaroh will be organised at various places during this journey. Nadda will garland statues of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay near Tripura University.
He will also offer prayers and take part in Mangala Aarti at the historic Matabari Temple in Tripura’s Udaipur. Later on Monday, he will address a press conference at the party office there after which he will leave for Khwumlung.
Furthermore, Nadda will also address Janajati Janasabha at TTADC ground in Khwumlung.
It may be noted that Tripura CM Saha had met Nadda in New Delhi recently during which he had briefed Nadda about the current political scenario and organizational activities in the state.