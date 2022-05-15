Assam: Fire at Temple in Barpeta

A fire occurred at a Shiv temple at Barpeta during the day on Sunday.
According to sources, the fire broke out in the area of the temple where of prasad (offerings) are prepared to be offered before the presiding deity.
A cylinder burst has reportedly caused the fire in the temple.
Locals and temple staff informed the local fire service, after which a few fire tenders rushed to the spot.
Firefighters with assistance from locals, finally managed to bring the situation under control and avert the fire from engulfing the entire temple and other nearby buildings.
In a similar incident, property worth lakhs of rupees were damaged when a major fire broke out at Zoo Road in Guwahati on May 2.
The fire reportedly broke out on the rooftop of a residential; building in the area, though its cause could not be ascertained.
A woman reportedly noticed the fire and alerted the neighbours, who informed the police and local fire service.
Firefighters arrived at the spot and were able to bring the fire under control.