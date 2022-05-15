Assam: Fire at Temple in Barpeta

A fire occurred at a Shiv temple at Barpeta during the day on Sunday.

According to sources, the fire broke out in the area of the temple where of prasad (offerings) are prepared to be offered before the presiding deity.

A cylinder burst has reportedly caused the fire in the temple.

Locals and temple staff informed the local fire service, after which a few fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Firefighters with assistance from locals, finally managed to bring the situation under control and avert the fire from engulfing the entire temple and other nearby buildings.