Assam: 2 Killed After Bike And Pickup Truck Collide Head-On

Two people were killed on the spot in a dreadful road accident on National Highway (NH) 37 at Bokakhat, early on Wednesday morning.
Two people were killed after a two-wheeler collided head-on with a freight carrying Mahindra Bolero pickup truck. The incident took place on NH 37 at Latabari near Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district. A Bajaj Pulsar bike was hit by the speeding Bolero pickup truck coming from the opposite direction.
Both the riders on the bike were killed on the spot following the accident. The two-wheeler reportedly caught fire after the collision and one of the deceased was charred along with it.
The two-wheeler had registration numbers AS 12 AA 5593 and was registered in the name of Durga Bahadur Chetri.
One of the deceased riders has been identified as Bijoy Bahadur Chetri of Dhekiajuli in Assam while other person riding along him was Bijoy Lama of Dimapur in Nagaland. They were reportedly coming from Nagaon side and were headed towards Bokakhat.
On the other hand, the Bolero pickup truck having registration numbers AS 06 BC 5429 was coming from Arunachal Pradesh and was headed towards Nagaon. The accident took place near Latabari on NH 37 and resulted in the bike catching fire.
The pickup truck was reportedly carrying Tamul and had eight passengers coming from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam’s Nagaon.
Bijoy Chetri, one of the riders, was burnt to death after the motorcycle caught fire, while the other, Bijoy Lama, was thrown off the two-wheeler and died on the roadside.
Following the accident, the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene along with one of the passengers. Notably, all the passengers of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.
Meanwhile, Bokakhat Traffic Police reached the accident site and retrieved the mangled two-wheeler along with the dead bodies of the two deceased riders. The pickup truck was also taken into custody by the police.
Police official Nitul Phukan said, “We received information that a bike had caught fire at Latabari near the petrol pump. When we reached here, we saw that there was body on fire lying under the mangled bike.”
“The pickup truck was found lying on the roadside ahead. We suspect that this was a head-on collision leading to the bike catching fire,” he said.
The official further added, “Both the riders are dead. We have retrieved some identities based on which, one of them has been identified as Bijoy Bahadur Chetri while another has been identified as Bijoy Lama.”
