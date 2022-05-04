Assam: Several Issues of NE Discussed During Dinner Meet at CM’s Residence

Union Ministers including Sarbananda Sonowal, G Kishan Reddy and Kiren Rijiju met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for a dinner at his residence ahead of the seven days ongoing valedictory functions in the North East which will come to an end on Wednesday (May 4). The ministers discussed several issues of the Northeast.

The North East Festival has been organized by the DoNER Ministry as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from April 28 to May 4.

The Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) had organised a seven-day 'Valedictory Ceremony' with the spirit of "Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi", and the intention to highlight the beauty of the North East and its achievements in various fields through the festival.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, "Had the privilege to host a dinner for the Union Ministers and my fellow CMs from North East Region (NER). The special get together provided an opportunity to discuss issues, in an informal setting, relating to the North East (NE), which is fast turning into a growth centre, as envisioned by Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji.”

Also Read: Jodhpur Violence: Rajasthan Police Arrests 97 People

The dinner was attended by the Governor of Assam and Nagaland, Prof Jagdish Mukhi; Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal; Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, and the Minister of State Mdoner B.L. Verma.

Under the spirit of "Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi, various programmes were slotted across all the eight States. These programmes covered all the areas which are critical to the development of the North East including infrastructure, investment potential, energy needs and the role of women in the development of the North East.