Assam: 2 New Covid-19 Cases, 18 Active In State

Assam on Monday reported 2 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 18. The positivity rate stood at 0.12 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 2 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 1,611 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Rural (1), and Sonitpur (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24, 192 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,188. The recovery rate stood at 98.89 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths stayed at 6,639 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.

