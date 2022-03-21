PM Modi Inspects 29 Antiques Australia Returns To India

In a move being touted as historic, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday, the country down under repatriated 29 antiques to India.

PM Modi also inspected the artifacts that included sculptures and paintings, the origins of which can be traced to several corners of India.

The repatriated antiques can be categorized as per themes into six broad categories. They include - Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, portraits and decorative objects.