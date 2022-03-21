Assam: Smuggled Elephants Seized In Dhekiajuli

Amid a crackdown on illegal cattle smuggling in Assam, seven elephants were seized at Dhekiajuli in an operation on Monday.

The operation was conducted by Dhekiajuli Police based on specific inputs in which trucks carrying the elephants were seized from Dhekiajuli in Assam, informed police.

A total of four trucks were reportedly coming from Arunachal Pradesh and were headed towards Guwahati when they were intercepted and searched. They were found to be transporting seven elephants.