Assam: Smuggled Elephants Seized In Dhekiajuli

Amid a crackdown on illegal cattle smuggling in Assam, seven elephants were seized at Dhekiajuli in an operation on Monday.
The operation was conducted by Dhekiajuli Police based on specific inputs in which trucks carrying the elephants were seized from Dhekiajuli in Assam, informed police.
A total of four trucks were reportedly coming from Arunachal Pradesh and were headed towards Guwahati when they were intercepted and searched. They were found to be transporting seven elephants.
Furthermore, in a separate operation along the border of Sonitpur and Udalguri districts trucks carrying two elephants and a scorpio vehicle were seized.
The seized trucks had the following registration numbers: GJ 10 TT 5373, GJ 09 Z 2750, GJ 10 TT 5373, GJ 10 TT 6373, GJ 03 BV 8111 and GJ 10 TV 7866, while the scorpio had registration number GJ 10 DE 2293.
Notably, officials from the forest department were called in to examine the statutory papers of the allegedly illegal elephant transportation.
Meanwhile, the elephants are reportedly in a bad condition due to lack of proper feeding.