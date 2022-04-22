Assam: 2 Ukrainians Held By Badarpur Railway Police

Two Ukrainian nationals were detained by Badarpur railway police in the Karmiganj district of Assam on Friday.
The two Ukrainians were boarded on the Agartala – New Delhi Tripura Sundari Express from which they were held by railway police officials of the Bardarpur junction.
One of the detained Ukraine nationals was identified as Chrisinsky Volodimir, aged 39 years and a resident of Ukraine’s Zhytomyr city.
The other Ukrainian was identified as Nazari Voznyuk. He is 21 years old and a resident of Berdychiv in the Zhytomyr region of Ukraine.
Following their detention, the Badarpur railway police contacted the Ukrainian embassy in New Delhi as the held Ukrainians did not possess any valid documents.
Meanwhile, the matter has been taken up for further investigation to understand how they managed to enter the country without valid credentials.