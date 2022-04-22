Assam: 2 Ukrainians Held By Badarpur Railway Police

Two Ukrainian nationals were detained by Badarpur railway police in the Karmiganj district of Assam on Friday.

The two Ukrainians were boarded on the Agartala – New Delhi Tripura Sundari Express from which they were held by railway police officials of the Bardarpur junction.

One of the detained Ukraine nationals was identified as Chrisinsky Volodimir, aged 39 years and a resident of Ukraine’s Zhytomyr city.