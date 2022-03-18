Assam: 2 Youths Drown In Puthimari River

As the people around the state and the nation celebrated Holi today, accidents have come to the fore as two youths, who had gone to the Puthimari river in Assam’s Baihata Chariali, died on Friday.

The mishap took place at Bordekpar near Kampur town in Baihata Chariali in Assam’s Kamrup district. A group of four youths had gown for a bath at the river having played with colours on Holi when the incident happened.

The two deceased youths have been identified as Partha Pratim Sharma, aged 21, and Koushik Sharma, aged 19 years while the other two have been identified as Rishikesh Sharma and Biswajit Das.