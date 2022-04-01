Assam: 3 Dacoits Shot Down In Encounter In Goalpara

Three vicious dacoits were killed in police firing on Friday in Assam’s Goalpara district.

Goalpara Police had launched an operation in the Tukura region of the district of Assam today in which the three miscreants were shot down.

The three deceased have been identified as Shahjahan, Nazmul, and Sujal. They reportedly had a criminal background with several reports against them lodged at various police stations.