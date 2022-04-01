BJP Reaches Landmark Of Having 100 Members In Rajya Sabha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reached the landmark of having 100 members in the Rajya Sabha for the first time in its history after winning one seat each in Assam, Tripura, and Nagaland in the recently held elections.

The BJP lost its solitary seat from Punjab but won one each from the three northeastern states in the recently held biennial polls in six states and for 13 Rajya Sabha seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won all five of the seats in Punjab.

Even though the tally falls short of the majority in the 245 member House, the tally goes on to show the rapid rise of BJP since Prime Minister Narendra Modi led it to the majority mark in Lok Sabha in the 2014 elections.

In 2014, the BJP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha was only 55 but it has since risen steadily with the party coming back in power in several states.