'Indian Antarctic Bill 2022' Introduced In Lok Sabha

Union minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions, Jitendra Singh on Friday introduced ‘The Indian Antarctic Bill 2022’ in the Lok Sabha.

The bill has been put forward with the aim to provide a regulatory framework for India’s research activities in the Antarctic and protect the Antarctic ecosystem.

The bill also aims to implement the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty, reported ANI.