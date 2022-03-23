Assam: 3 Held In Barpeta Advocate Stabbing Case

Barpeta police on Wednesday detained three people including a woman for questioning in connection with the murder of an advocate in Assam’s Barpeta district.
The three individuals were picked up from Barpeta’s Bonbarigaon for their suspected involvement in the murder. Apart from the woman, who has been identified as the victim’s sister-in-law, the two men were identified as Jalkir Ali and T Ali.
They are reportedly the prime suspects in the case. However, following their detention, local people pleaded their innocence, stating that the three had no links with the murder.
The three were engaged with the Village Defence Party (VDP) and although they were picked up by the police, they are good people, locals said.
Notably, Rinima Begum, an advocate by trade, was stabbed to death on Monday at Bilortari Hati in Barpeta town.
A resident of Banbarigaon, she was visiting her sister’s house in the Azad Nagar area for medical reasons. She was reportedly taking her sister for a check-up when three people arrived on a motorcycle and stabbed her with a dagger.
Following the incident the attackers fled the scene, while the victim was rushed to the hospital by locals. There she was declared brought dead.