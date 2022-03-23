Assam: 3 Held In Barpeta Advocate Stabbing Case

Barpeta police on Wednesday detained three people including a woman for questioning in connection with the murder of an advocate in Assam’s Barpeta district.

The three individuals were picked up from Barpeta’s Bonbarigaon for their suspected involvement in the murder. Apart from the woman, who has been identified as the victim’s sister-in-law, the two men were identified as Jalkir Ali and T Ali.

They are reportedly the prime suspects in the case. However, following their detention, local people pleaded their innocence, stating that the three had no links with the murder.