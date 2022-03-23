Wings India 2022 to be held in Hyderabad

Wings India 2022, Asia’s largest event on commercial, general and business aviation will be organised at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from March 24 to 27.

The event will be jointly orgainsed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The annual event focuses on new business acquisition, investments, policy formation and regional connectivity.

It will also provide a fresh impetus to the aviation sector. Buyers, sellers, investors, and other stakeholders will be connected through focused forums.

Being the hub of aviation, Hyderabad remains a natural host for the event. This year’s theme will be ‘India@75: New Horizon for Aviation Industry’. Awards will also be presented to aviation related companies, institutions and organizations for their contributions to the sector on March 25.

Union minister for civil aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia will be inaugurating the event on March 25. He said, “Wings India 2022 epitomises the Government of India’s commitment to transform India into the world’s top civil aviation hub. It will bring investment and business opportunities creating millions of jobs for those looking to enter this industry.”