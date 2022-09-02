Assam

Assam: 3 Including Child Killed In Massive Collision At Sootea

The deceased were the son, daughter-in-law and grandson of Ajijur Rahman, the former chairman of Sootea Higher Secondary School.
As many as three people of the same family including a child were killed in a massive road accident in Assam’s Sootea on Friday.

According to reports, the accident took place at Gereki on national highway 15 near Sootea in the Biswanath district of Assam today.

The massive accident took place as a four-wheeler and a truck collided head on. Three people of the same family were killed as a result of the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Taufiq Rahman Ansari, a woman named Beauty Ansari and a child, Zoheb Rahman. The deceased woman was the sister-in-law of Taufiq and the child was his nephew.

They were reportedly travelling to Biswanath Chariali for the treatment of the nephew when the accident took place.

Meanwhile, another person was injured in the accident and was taken to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) in a critical condition.

