AAP To Meet President Murmu To Complain About BJP's "Operation Lotus"

Led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators will meet with President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday to complain against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) attempts to “buy” its legislators.

AAP said that the BJP has been misusing central government’s agencies, while also allegedly offering Rs 20 crores each to some of its MLAs to switch sides.

The party also cited the probe on Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case as an example of the intimidation tactics employed by the ruling party.

The meeting with the President is the next step for AAP after a session of the Delhi assembly where it proved its numbers again displaying unity.

AAP stressed that the trust vote underlined the failure of “Operation Lotus”, a term used by opposition parties to refer to the ‘poaching activities’ of the BJP.