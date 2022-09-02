AAP To Meet President Murmu To Complain About BJP's "Operation Lotus"

Led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators will meet with President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday to complain against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) attempts to “buy” its legislators.
AAP said that the BJP has been misusing central government’s agencies, while also allegedly offering Rs 20 crores each to some of its MLAs to switch sides.
The party also cited the probe on Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case as an example of the intimidation tactics employed by the ruling party.
The meeting with the President is the next step for AAP after a session of the Delhi assembly where it proved its numbers again displaying unity.
AAP stressed that the trust vote underlined the failure of “Operation Lotus”, a term used by opposition parties to refer to the ‘poaching activities’ of the BJP.
However, the BJP has denied the allegations and said that the AAP is trying to divert attention from corruption cases.
Member of Rajya Sabha from AAP, Raghav Chadha told NDTV today, “The more Arvind Kejriwal's popularity rises at the national level, the more they will attack our leaders.”
During a discussion on the trust vote in the assembly yesterday, Kejriwal said that CBI’s searches at Manish Sisodia’s home and bank would increase the party’s appeal in Gujarat.
He claimed that AAP’s vote share in Gujarat had already increased by four per cent and will rise another six per cent if Sisodia were to be arrested.
He called Sisodia a pauper (fakkad kangaal) saying that he did not have any greed and said that AAP is a radically honest (kattar imaandar) party.