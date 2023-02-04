Assam: 4 Accused Sentenced To Jail In 4 Year Old Rape Case

A special court in Assam on Saturday sentenced four accused in a rape case to imprisonment and also imposed fines on them.

The judgement came in a four-year-old case pertaining to the rape of a minor girl in Assam’s Kokrajhar.

The accused in the case were identified as Saddam Sheikh, Majibur Rahman, Faizul Haque and Abeda Bibi.

According to reports, the special court sentenced them to serve terms in jail apart from imposing heavy fines on the culprits.

It may be noted that on January 29, in a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girl became the victim of the lust of two predators in Assam.

As per reports, the incident took place at Jorbeel in the Majuli district of Assam. The minor girl was found with several injuries on her body.

She was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for improved treatment. Meanwhile, police apprehended the two culprits based on the complaint filed by the family of the survivor.

Officials identified the two predators as Manash Bharali and Ratul Bharali. Further legal action against them will be initiated, police said.