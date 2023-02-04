Assam: 4 Accused Sentenced To Jail In 4 Year Old Rape Case

A special court in Assam on Saturday sentenced four accused in a rape case to imprisonment and also imposed fines on them.
The judgement came in a four-year-old case pertaining to the rape of a minor girl in Assam’s Kokrajhar.
The accused in the case were identified as Saddam Sheikh, Majibur Rahman, Faizul Haque and Abeda Bibi.
According to reports, the special court sentenced them to serve terms in jail apart from imposing heavy fines on the culprits.
It may be noted that on January 29, in a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girl became the victim of the lust of two predators in Assam.
As per reports, the incident took place at Jorbeel in the Majuli district of Assam. The minor girl was found with several injuries on her body.
She was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for improved treatment. Meanwhile, police apprehended the two culprits based on the complaint filed by the family of the survivor.
Officials identified the two predators as Manash Bharali and Ratul Bharali. Further legal action against them will be initiated, police said.
It may be noted that the day before, Chirang Police arrested three people in connection with an alleged gang rape case at Bengtol.
This came after the Bengtol Police Outpost OC had been suspended for siding with the accused in the matter.
The police arrested Gulzar Hussain, Pabitra Rai and Ganesh Rai in the alleged sexual assault and abuse of a woman. As per reports, a total of seven people were accused by the victim.
While three of the accused were arrested, four others remained absconding, police said.
Reports stated that a woman, who claimed to have been the victim of sexual assault and abuse, reached the police outpost to file a complaint.
However, instead of investigating her complaints, the Bengtol OC reportedly mocked her and sided with the accused that were named by the victim.
The cop in question was identified as sub-inspector (SI) Afzal Hussain. After the victim was turned away by the police yesterday, she went to the media at first and then courted the Chirang superintendent of police (SP) Pranjit Bora.