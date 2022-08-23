Assam: 4 Detained On Suspicions Of Having Jihadi-Links In Goalpara

As many as four persons were taken into custody in Assam’s Goalpara on Tuesday on suspicions of having links to Jihadi organizations.
This is in addition to two others who were arrested from the district, as Assam Police continued its crackdown on jihadis in the state.
Those detained today are being interrogated at the moment, informed officials.
It may be noted that police had on August 20, arrested two jihadis linked with the Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in the Goalpara district.
According to sources, the two suspects, identified as Abdus Sobahan and Jalal Uddin, were living under the guise of Imam of Tinkoniapara Mosque and Tilapara Mosque.
A Bangladeshi flag was also seized from their possession.
Speaking to the media in regard to the incident, SP VV Rakesh Reddy said, “They had given logistic support and shelter to Jihadi terrorists who came from Bangladesh. They have confessed to being members of AQIS, of recruiting sleeper cells in the district.”
Earlier this month, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had addressed the issue saying that the state has become a hotbed of Jihadis activities having link with the Bangladesh-based terror outfits.
The chief minister in a press conference had given details about the five terror modules so far busted in the state by Assam Police.