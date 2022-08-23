Assam: 4 Detained On Suspicions Of Having Jihadi-Links In Goalpara

As many as four persons were taken into custody in Assam’s Goalpara on Tuesday on suspicions of having links to Jihadi organizations.

This is in addition to two others who were arrested from the district, as Assam Police continued its crackdown on jihadis in the state.

Those detained today are being interrogated at the moment, informed officials.

It may be noted that police had on August 20, arrested two jihadis linked with the Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in the Goalpara district.

According to sources, the two suspects, identified as Abdus Sobahan and Jalal Uddin, were living under the guise of Imam of Tinkoniapara Mosque and Tilapara Mosque.