Tripura Govt Agrees To Agartala-Chittagong Flight Route

The Tripura cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a proposal to operationalise international airway link between the northeastern state and Bangladesh, informed minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

Chowdhury said, “The Tripura cabinet under the chairmanship of chief minister Manik Saha approved the proposal of flight connectivity between MBB Airport in Agartala and Chittagong. The fare for each person is slated to be Rs 4500.”

He further said, “The state government in consultation with the Civil aviation Ministry took the decision to introduce flights in Agartala-Chittagong route. We have been given two choices—either we could go for Agartala-Dhaka route or Agartala –Chittagong route.”