Assam: 40 Lakh Women to Get Rs 9,000 Under Orunodoi Today

Beneficiaries of the Orunodoi Scheme will receive financial assistance of Rs 9,000 today, with the amount scheduled to be credited directly to their bank accounts from 10:30 am.

According to the state government, nearly 40 lakh women across Assam will benefit from this financial support. The money will be transferred through direct bank transfers, ensuring that beneficiaries receive the amount without any middlemen.

A central programme marking the distribution of the funds will be held at Jyoti-Bishnu Kala Kshetra in Guwahati at around 10 am. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the event.

Apart from the main programme in Guwahati, special meetings will also be organised across the state at the Gaon Panchayat level, as well as in areas under the Bodoland Territorial Council through Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs), and in different urban localities.

The government has said that a total of around Rs 3,800 crore will be spent for this round of assistance under the Orunodoi scheme, which is one of the largest welfare programmes aimed at supporting women and low-income families in the state.

Earlier on March 8, ahead of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced the financial support through a special Facebook Live session. He stated that beneficiaries would receive the one-time assistance of Rs 9,000 on March 10.