Assam: Human-Elephant Conflict Claims Another Life In Gosaihat

A man was killed in yet another human-elephant encounter on Saturday night at Pirpara in the Kamrup district of Assam.

The incident took place at Pirpara under Gosaihat post office in the state’s Kamrup district last night as a wild elephant came out in search of food.

The elephant came down from the nearby Maliata hill in Mirza to human inhabited areas searching for food when it reportedly picked up the man from his courtyard, took him to the street where it killed him.