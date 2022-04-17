Assam: Human-Elephant Conflict Claims Another Life In Gosaihat

A man was killed in yet another human-elephant encounter on Saturday night at Pirpara in the Kamrup district of Assam.
The incident took place at Pirpara under Gosaihat post office in the state’s Kamrup district last night as a wild elephant came out in search of food.
The elephant came down from the nearby Maliata hill in Mirza to human inhabited areas searching for food when it reportedly picked up the man from his courtyard, took him to the street where it killed him.
The deceased individual has been identified as Anil Bodo, aged 55 years old. His body was found with his feet badly broken.
Locals alleged that human-elephant conflicts in the region have been on the rise for a while but the forest department did not take any steps to mitigate the risks, resulting in loss of lives in the region.
People from nearby areas including Gosaihat, Pirpara, Sontala, Menepara and Tiniali spend their nights in terror, said a local who witnessed the incident.