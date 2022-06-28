Assam: 5 More Deaths Take Flood Toll To 140

As many as five people died due to floods in Assam in the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the state to 140, according to official government data.

According to the flood reporting and information management system (FRIMS) under the government of Assam, which releases daily flood reports, as many as 24,92,913 people still remain affected by floods in the state.

The report added that a total of 85,673.62 hectares of crop area has been affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, 2,389 villages in 72 revenue circles in 28 districts of the state are still reeling from the effects of flooding even as the situation has improved over the last few days.

According to the report, the Beki river at Road Bridge, the Kopili river at Dharamtul, and the Brahmaputra river at Neamatighat are flowing above danger levels, however, no rivers in the state are currently flowing above the highest flood level.