Connectivity Snapped After Part Of Road In Assam's Bajali Breaks

Movement of traffic on the stretch of road connecting Kenduguri in the Bajali district of Assam to the Manas National Park was halted entirely on Tuesday leaving locals stranded.
According to reports, floodwaters from the nearby Pahumara river that overflowed, has broken a section of the road making it very dangerous to traverse on it.
Meanwhile, locals of the nearby area have been left stranded on either side of the portion of road after deep cracks appeared on it. They fear the road will get washed away any moment.
Moreover, apart from vehicular movement, electricity in the area has also snapped.
It may be noted that Assam, along with several parts of the Northeast received heavy rainfall over the past month leading to flooding and landslides that has affected lakhs of people.
Elsewhere, two labourers employed for road construction, were buried alive following a landslide in the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh today.
According to reports, they were on duty when a sudden landslide caused debris falling from the nearby hills to bury them alive.
The incident took place on the Bassar road between the West Siang and Lepa Rada districts of the state.
They were dead by the time help arrived. The bodies of the deceased were recovered with the help of locals.