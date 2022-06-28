Connectivity Snapped After Part Of Road In Assam's Bajali Breaks

Movement of traffic on the stretch of road connecting Kenduguri in the Bajali district of Assam to the Manas National Park was halted entirely on Tuesday leaving locals stranded.

According to reports, floodwaters from the nearby Pahumara river that overflowed, has broken a section of the road making it very dangerous to traverse on it.

Meanwhile, locals of the nearby area have been left stranded on either side of the portion of road after deep cracks appeared on it. They fear the road will get washed away any moment.

Moreover, apart from vehicular movement, electricity in the area has also snapped.