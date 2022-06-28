Fadnavis Meets Maharashtra Governor, Demands Floor Test For Thackeray Govt

In the latest development in the political turmoil in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister and the current leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Devendra Fadnavis reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday.

According to reports, the meeting with the governor is currently underway. This comes after Fadnavis met with Union home minister Amit Shah and national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jagat Prakash Nadda in Delhi.

Fadnavis came to Delhi after a core committee meeting of the BJP's Maharashtra unit that was held on Monday to discuss the state's political situation. A total of 48 rebel MLAs of Maharashtra including 39 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena are staying at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati since June 22.