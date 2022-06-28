Fadnavis Meets Maharashtra Governor, Demands Floor Test For Thackeray Govt

In the latest development in the political turmoil in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister and the current leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Devendra Fadnavis reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday.
According to reports, the meeting with the governor is currently underway. This comes after Fadnavis met with Union home minister Amit Shah and national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jagat Prakash Nadda in Delhi.
Fadnavis came to Delhi after a core committee meeting of the BJP's Maharashtra unit that was held on Monday to discuss the state's political situation. A total of 48 rebel MLAs of Maharashtra including 39 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena are staying at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati since June 22.
The former Maharashtra CM is believed to have briefed Nadda about the unfolding political developments in the state during the meeting today.
Meanwhile, as many as eight independent MLAs of the rebel camp alongside Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who are camping in Assam’s Guwahati, have requested the governor for a floor test.
They forwarded their demands to the governor via an email. Fadnavis has reportedly supported the demands of the independent MLAs.
Fadnavis also held the BJP’s demands for the Uddhav Thackeray led state government to face a floor test.
He said, “We informed Koshyari that Uddhav Thackeray-led government is in minority as 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena want to snap ties with Congress and NCP.”
Reports also stated that the governor is likely to appoint a new pro tem speaker in the coming days.