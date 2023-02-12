Assam: 7-Year-Old Run Over By Tractor Dies In Mankachar

A seven year old child was killed, while another was grievously injured in a tragic road accident in Assam’s Mankachar, officials informed on Sunday.

As per reports, the incident took place at Gazarikandi, Moishaldanga in the Mankachar town of Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district.

The minor children were reportedly run over by a tractor resulting in his death. Officials identified the deceased minor child as Mofizur Rahman. He was only seven years old at the time of the accident.

Moreover, the other child who sustained grave injuries in the same incident was identified as Mustafizur Rahman. He has been taken to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

According to onlookers, they two children were walking on the road when they were run over by the tractor.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter has been launched by the police. However, so far no detentions have been made. The driver behind the wheels of the tractor that caused the incident is yet to be identified by the police.