Assam: 2 Killed, 5 Injured as Car Carrying Wedding Party Collides With Bus

At least two persons were killed and five others were injured after a vehicle carrying a wedding party met with an accident in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The incident was reported from Hatipota area near Chapar town.

Sources said that the vehicle crashed head-on with an oncoming bus, leading to the casualties.

The deceased have been identified as Rekib Ahmed and Tanisha Yasmin.

It is learned that the vehicle was en route Dhurbi from Krishnoi on the ill-fated day.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

