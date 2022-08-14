Assam

Assam: Acid Attack On Karimganj Youth Leaves Him In ICU

He was found tied up and beaten by some locals who informed the police after which they rushed to the spot.
A Karimganj youth was beaten up and had acid thrown at him | REPRESENTATIVE
A heinous incident has come to light from Karimganj in Assam where a young male was the target of an acid attack on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident took place last night in Karimganj. The victim was first assaulted and then had acid thrown at him.

The victim has been identified as Manjur Ahmed. He sustained wounds in several parts of his body and also got severe acid burns.

He was immediately taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati in a critical condition. He has been kept in the ICU ward under close observation, informed doctors.

Meanwhile, the family members of the victim have filed a complaint in the Patharkandi police station. They have demanded strict action against all accused in the incident.

However, police are yet to identify any accused in the matter. An investigation has been initiated and the perpatrators will not go unpunished, officials said.

Assam
Karimganj
Acid attack

