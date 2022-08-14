Assam: Acid Attack On Karimganj Youth Leaves Him In ICU

A heinous incident has come to light from Karimganj in Assam where a young male was the target of an acid attack on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident took place last night in Karimganj. The victim was first assaulted and then had acid thrown at him.

The victim has been identified as Manjur Ahmed. He sustained wounds in several parts of his body and also got severe acid burns.

He was found tied up and beaten by some locals who informed the police after which they rushed to the spot.