President Droupadi Murmu To Address Nation Today On I-Day Eve

On the eve of the 76th Independence Day, the new President of India, Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Sunday. Thte address will be broadcastt from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast across all Doordarshan channels in Hindi and then in English.

This will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages by the regional channels of Doordarshan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the people of the nation from the Red Fort on August 15. To mark 75 years of independence, the Centre had launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of the year-long ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The campaign had started on Saturday and will go on till August 15. It had been launched with the aim to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it on the ocassion.