"Tezpur Varsity VC Must Be Suspended Immediately for Massive Corruption": SMSS

The Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) on Friday held a press conference alleging massive financial irregularities at Tezpur University under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Shambhunath Singh. The organisation demanded his immediate suspension and legal action, accusing him of misappropriating funds with the backing of political leaders, which has, they claim, hindered any government intervention.

The organisation detailed multiple allegations of corruption, including:

₹6 crore spent on library construction

₹15 crore on furniture procurement

₹70 lakh on security personnel appointments

₹7 crore on project constructions

₹1.5 crore on semiconductor equipment purchases

Additional accusations include large-scale misappropriation of funds in the name of medical services, tuition, examinations, transportation, and interdepartmental allocations, as well as the alleged misuse of ₹20 crore from university grants.

Despite 93 days of continuous protests by students, faculty, and staff, the state and central governments have reportedly taken no action. The Samiti has also demanded the arrest and suspension of the Vice-Chancellor and called for democratically conducted elections to form a student unity council.

The organisation further alleged that during the period surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death, students were prevented from holding candlelight vigils, an action reportedly directed by the Vice-Chancellor.

The press conference also accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of providing protection to Shambhunath Singh and being directly involved in shielding him from accountability. The Samiti vowed to continue its campaign until justice is served and administrative transparency is ensured at the university.

