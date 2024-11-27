Assam Education Department Abolishes Grade IV Jobs, Introduces Multi-Tasking Staff

The Assam Education Department under the Government of Assam has announced the discontinuation of Grade IV jobs in schools, replacing them with multi-tasking staff.

Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu disclosed this during an event at Janata Bhawan, Dispur, held to release funds under the Chief Minister’s Fee Waiver Scheme for students of Classes XI and XII in government and provincialized schools.

Dr. Pegu stated that the decision was made to address certain controversies surrounding Grade IV recruitment. The responsibility for appointing multi-tasking staff will now rest with individual schools instead of the education department.

He also announced several reforms regarding teacher recruitment, emphasizing that appointments will now be subject and student-ratio-based. A minimum of 10 teachers per subject will be mandated.

Additionally, the Job Service Rules have been amended to create posts specifically for mathematics teachers. Importantly, no contractual teachers will be hired in the future; only regular positions will be filled.

Dr. Pegu highlighted the government’s commitment to quality education, stating that 9,000 more teachers will be appointed soon, all of whom must be TET-qualified and proficient in local languages.

Smart classrooms will be introduced in all schools starting the next academic year.

He reiterated that schools must not charge any fees under the guise of tuition, emphasizing that teachers' salaries are covered by the government. Admission fees will remain waived under the Chief Minister’s Fee Waiver Scheme, ensuring free admission for students.

During the event, Rs. 18 crore was disbursed to 1,145 government and provincialized higher secondary schools via DBT, benefiting 2,50,899 students.

Dr. Pegu expressed happiness in participating and wished for the betterment of students’ lives through the initiative.