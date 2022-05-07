Assam: AIWT Proposes To Increase Ferry Service Rates

The Inland Water Transport Regulatory Authority, Assam has proposed to revise the passenger tariffs of all the ferry services that are plying in waterways of Assam under Inland Water Transport division of Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar as per the provision of Section 16 (1) of AIWT Regulatory Authority Act, 2018.

The AIWT has proposed in increase the existing rate of Rs. 2.50 to Rs. 5 per passenger while bicycle with rider will cost Rs. 9 from the existing rate of Rs. 4.50. The AIWT has proposed the new rate of Goods (Per Qtl) to Rs. 10 from the existing Rs. 5 while the motor cycle or scooter with rider will cost Rs. 14 from existing Rs. 7.

With the rates mentioned, it has come to know that the water transport department has doubled the tariffs from the existing rate.

Moreover, for the night service, the proposed rate is more than double. A passenger will have to pay Rs. 10 instead of Rs. 2.50 after 8 PM while a rider with a bicycle will have to pay Rs. 18 instead of Rs. 4.50.

Goods (per Qtl) will cost Rs. 20 from the existing Rs. 5 during night service after 8 PM while a motor cycle will costs Rs. 28 from Rs. 7.

However, the commuters will be able to raise objections if any within 15 days at aiwtra2019@gmail.com.