Assam: Akhil Gogoi Suspended On First Day Of Budget Session

On the very first day of the 2022-23 Assam budget session on Monday, Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi was suspended from the House for allegedly disrupting the proceedings and interrupting the Governor’s speech.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary removed Gogoi from the House after the latter kept protesting with a placard in his hand during the Governor’s speech.

The Speaker asked him to not interrupt the Governor’s speech and raise the matter after the speech is over but Gogoi was reluctant.

During the Governor’s speech, the Sivasagar lawmaker kept asking when the promised 1 lakh jobs be created in Assam.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Gogoi said that the Governor’s address in the Assembly was very “disappointing with no clear policies and programmes”.

“Apart from regular functioning of the government, there is no declaration on issues related to the people of Assam,” he added.

The state budget for 2022-23 will be presented by Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on March 16.

A total of six bills are likely to be tabled during the budget session.

This period will have 11 working days. The department-related standing committees of the assembly will have their meetings during this period.

The budget session of the Assam Assembly commenced today and will continue till April 1.

This will be the second budget session under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government. Last year, the session was held in July.

