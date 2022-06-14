Dibrugarh University Students Run #HopesUpDrugsDown Campaign

The students of the Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication (CSJMC), Dibrugarh University on Sunday ran a grassroots engagement initiative via cinema screening at the Sealkotee Tea Estate as part of their current 45-day campaign titled #HopesUpDrugsDown.

The campaign began on May 15 and will go on until June 29 to disperse the message of the importance of seeking help against drug abuse and lifetime benefits that rehabilitation provides. This is the second phase after a one-month long starter campaign was conducted in February this year.

The event was graced by the presence of chief guest, Plabona Bora Goswami, the president of Pratyavartan Rehabilitation Centre in Dibrugarh whose presence boosted the morale of the community members in attendance.

“My heartfelt gratitude to the students of CSJMC for taking this initiative to open conversations around drug and substance abuse awareness. This is a pressing societal issue today and its elimination is a responsibility of every member of society,” she said in her opening remarks.

Goswami emphasised the powerful influence that parents hold to avoid risks for any kind of drug or substance abuse.

The campaign started off with two on-ground events on June 8 and 9 with a public survey followed by a social experiment across strategic locations that was conducted to gauge public reactions and deeply-held notions around drug abuse and victimhood.