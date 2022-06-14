Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kulgam

The Kashmir zone police on Tuesday informed that an encounter broke out in the Mishipora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam.
The counter-terrorism operation is being jointly conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces, reported ANI.
Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir zone police wrote, “Encounter has started at Mishipora area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”
It may be noted that earlier in the day, two terrorists were gunned down in separate encounters in the Bemina region of Srinagar.
They have been linked with the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). A policeman sustained minor injuries in the encounter, officials informed.
Kashmir zone police tweeted, “Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in a swift encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar. One policeman also received a minor injury.”
“This was the same group of terrorists, who escaped from the Sopore encounter. We have been tracking their movement,” police said.
Authorities called the operation ‘a big success’.
In yet another tweet, the Kashmir zone police wrote, “Pakistan-based handlers had sent two Pakistani terrorists of LeT terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam-Anantnag, who has been in Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack Yatra.”
According to their documents, the terrorists have been identified as Abdullah Goujri and Adil Hussain Mir (Sufian Musab), informed police.
Goujri was based out of Faisalabad in Pakistan, while Mir was a resident of Anantnag district. He had crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on a visit VISA from Wagah border in 2018, police records showed.