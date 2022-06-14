Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kulgam

The Kashmir zone police on Tuesday informed that an encounter broke out in the Mishipora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam.

The counter-terrorism operation is being jointly conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces, reported ANI.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir zone police wrote, “Encounter has started at Mishipora area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”

It may be noted that earlier in the day, two terrorists were gunned down in separate encounters in the Bemina region of Srinagar.

They have been linked with the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). A policeman sustained minor injuries in the encounter, officials informed.

Kashmir zone police tweeted, “Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in a swift encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar. One policeman also received a minor injury.”