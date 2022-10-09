Assam CM Condemns Haldibari Incident Where Truck Hit Rhino

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took to Twitter to condemn the incident at Haldibari where a freight truck mauled a rhino on a road.

CM Sarma informed that the rhino had survived the hit, while the vehicle has been intercepted and fined.

He wrote, “Rhinos are our special friends; we'll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari, the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted and fined.”

“Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga, we're working on a special 32-km elevated corridor,” he further wrote.