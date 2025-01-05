Assam Congress To Witness Major Restructuring For 2026 Assembly Polls

The Assam Congress on Sunday announced plans for a significant internal restructuring after the upcoming panchayat elections as part of its strategy for the 2026 Assembly polls. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah outlined the party's roadmap to regain power in the state after the BJP's term concludes on May 10, 2026.

Advertisment

Borah stated, "After 490 days, the term of Himanta Biswa Sarma will be over. Congress will come to power after May 10, 2026. We have already prepared a roadmap. Now in January and February, our party leaders and workers will be busy with panchayat elections. Just after the panchayat elections, there will be a major reshuffle in the Assam Congress from booth to state level."

As part of its preparations, the Congress is set to launch two state-wide yatras after the local polls. The first phase, dubbed the "Jonai to Sonai Yatra," will cover 45 assembly constituencies, while the second phase, the "Sadiya to Mandia Yatra," will include 47 constituencies. Additionally, the party will participate in the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, and Jai Samvidhan Yatra." Borah remarked, "Every party worker, leader, from booth to state level, will participate in this yatra. This is our immediate plan."

Borah also revealed that Congress will finalize its candidates for all assembly seats eight months before the 2026 polls in consultation with alliance partners. He emphasized collaboration with opposition parties, organizations, and individuals aiming to challenge the BJP. However, he reiterated the party's firm stance against aligning with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). "Our stance is clear—we oppose the BJP and RSS and will not align with parties like AIUDF. The people of Assam have made their stance clear, as seen in the last parliamentary election where AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal was defeated by 10 lakh votes," he said.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP secured 60 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, retaining power for a second term. The Congress won 29 seats, while the AIUDF claimed 16.