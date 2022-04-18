Heavy Rains, Hailstorm Ravage Parts Of Mizoram

Heavy rains and hailstorm damaged over 200 houses, including a church in Mizoram’s Kolasib and Mamit districts recently.

No casualties were reported in the storm that hit the two districts on Saturday.

According to preliminary reports, around 220 houses among which was a church building, were damaged in Kolasib, while 18 houses in a village in the Mamit district bordering Assam were damaged, an official informed.

The official said that over 40 houses were completely damaged in the storm, adding that a detailed report was awaited.