Heavy Rains, Hailstorm Ravage Parts Of Mizoram

Heavy rains and hailstorm damaged over 200 houses, including a church in Mizoram’s Kolasib and Mamit districts recently.
No casualties were reported in the storm that hit the two districts on Saturday.
According to preliminary reports, around 220 houses among which was a church building, were damaged in Kolasib, while 18 houses in a village in the Mamit district bordering Assam were damaged, an official informed.
The official said that over 40 houses were completely damaged in the storm, adding that a detailed report was awaited.
The Pangbalkawn village in Kolasib district was hit the worst with at least 130 dwelling houses and a church belonging to the Salvation Army were damaged, while 27 houses in the village were completely destroyed according to him.
Kolasib MLA and supply minister K Lalrinliana visited the storm hit villages to look into the situation and understand further the requirements of those affected.
He assured the state government’s full assistance to the victims.
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga instructed Lalrinliana to inform the people that tin roofs will be provided by the government to those families whose roofs were blown away in the gusty winds.