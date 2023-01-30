Assam: Auto-Rickshaw Rams Into Parked Truck Killing One

One person was killed and several others were injured as an auto-rickshaw ferrying passengers crashed into a stationary truck in Assam’s Cachar district, officials informed on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Kalain in the Cachar district last night. The truck was parked on the side of the road when a speeding auto-rickshaw rammed into it from behind.

One person was killed on the spot in the resulting accident, while four others sustained grave injuries.

Officials rushed to the spot promptly and took control of the situation. They identified the deceased as Dharmendra Sinha.

Meanwhile, the others who were injured in the incident were rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for improved treatment. Their condition remains precarious, police said.

It may be noted that on January 28, tensions flared in Assam’s Rangia after a dumper ran over two pedestrians, killing them on the spot.

As per reports, the incident took place at Rangia Tiniali. The nearby locals, who witnessed the incident, went on to torch the dumper that caused the accident.