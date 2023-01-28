Assam: Dumper Runs Over 2 In Rangia, Locals Stage Protest

Tensions flared in Assam’s Rangia on Saturday after a dumper ran over two pedestrians, killing them on the spot.

According to reports, the incident took place at Rangia Tiniali. The nearby locals who witnessed the incident, went on to torch the dumper that caused the accident.

Two people were killed on the spot as a result of the accident. They were identified as Nazim Ali and Hatim Ali, residents of Narayangaon.

Enraged by the scenes, locals set the dumper on fire that was involved in the incident causing the situation to take a turn for the worse. Meanwhile, local police rushed to the spot immediately to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the locals sat on a strike blocking the Rangia – Bhutan connecting road against the rash driving of dumpers. They alleged that locals have been terrorized by fast moving heavy vehicles and accidents frequently take place at the junction.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that one person was killed and at least five others were injured after a vehicle carrying a wedding party fell into a ditch in at Doboka under Assam’s Hojai district.