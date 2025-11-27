Assam Bags Bronze for Swachh Pavilion at IITF 2025 in New Delhi

Assam has bagged the Bronze Medal for Swachh Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The award was received by Umesh Kumar, Director of the Assam Pavilion, from officials of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) during the fair’s closing ceremony on Thursday.

Assam’s pavilion was recognised for its high standards of cleanliness, maintenance and visitor-friendly layout — key criteria for the Swachh Pavilion awards, which encourage hygiene and sustainability practices at one of India’s biggest trade events.

The IITF 2025, organised from November 14 to 27, featured wide participation from states, PSUs and international exhibitors. Assam’s pavilion showcased the state’s cultural heritage, traditional crafts, agricultural products and government initiatives, witnessing heavy footfall throughout the event.

With 41 MSME stalls, innovative startups and a strong One District One Product (ODOP) lineup, the pavilion highlighted Assam’s craftsmanship and expanding industrial ecosystem. Agencies like Assam Tourism, AIDC, Agriculture Department, NEDFi and AGMC collaborated to present the state’s economic potential and cultural richness.

The pavilion recorded sales of over ₹1.80 crore, underscoring strong visitor engagement and demand for Assam’s offerings. Popular attractions included premium Assam tea, bamboo and cane products, agarwood items, and an array of handloom and handicraft products. Food processing and agro-based industries also featured prominently.

Cultural elements added to the pavilion’s appeal, with exhibits on UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Charaideo Maidam and Kaziranga National Park, and live performances of traditional dances such as Bihu and Bagarumba. The display of the sacred Guru Asana highlighted Assam’s Vaishnavite heritage, inspired by Srimanta Sankaradeva.

State officials welcomed the honour, stating that the award reflects Assam’s commitment to maintaining high standards while promoting its cultural identity and economic progress.

The India International Trade Fair continues to serve as a major platform for states and businesses to showcase innovations, investment prospects and regional products to a national and global audience.

Also Read: India to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, Marks Global Milestone