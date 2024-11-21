Nagaon: Lightning Detector Installed At Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya’s Nagaon campus installed a state-of-the-art Lightning Detector recently for advanced weather monitoring and atmospheric sciences research in the region. The equipment, provided by the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) under the Department of Space, Government of India, will enable real-time monitoring of lightning activity in the area, enhancing the university's meteorological research capabilities.

The initiative was spearheaded by the university's Vice-Chancellor, Dr Mridul Hazarika, alongside Registrar Dr Sarat Hazarika, Joint Registrar Dr Nayan Moni Saikia, and Deputy Registrar Dr Bichitra Bikash. The installation of the Lightning Detector is poised to make a significant impact on various fields such as meteorology, agriculture, and disaster management.

To commemorate the installation, the Department of Physics, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the university, organized a special invited talk on "Lightning Physics and Observational Techniques." The talk, held at the university's conference hall, was delivered by Dr Abhay Srivastava, a renowned scientist at NESAC. Dr Srivastava's presentation provided an in-depth understanding of the complex phenomenon of lightning, its formation, and the advanced observational techniques used in studying it.

The event saw active participation from the MSc Physics students, Post Graduate Diploma students in Remote Sensing and GIS, and faculty members, including Dr Kamal Kumar Tanti, Mr Pranjal Sarmah, Mr Rupjyoti Nath, Dr Mira Das, and Dr Maitrayee Chowdhury.

The newly installed Lightning Detector is expected to play a vital role in improving weather forecasting, reducing risks associated with lightning strikes, and contributing to better disaster management practices. By providing accurate, real-time data on lightning occurrences, the technology will serve as a crucial tool for scientific research and regional development.

This collaborative effort between NESAC and Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya underscores the commitment to advancing scientific research and technological innovation in the region, marking a notable milestone in the university's contributions to atmospheric sciences.

