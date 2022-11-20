Bangladeshi National Among 2 Held In Assam's Mankachar

Two persons were taken into custody by local police in Assam’s Mankachar on Sunday, one of whom is a Bangladeshi national.
According to reports, one of the arrested individuals is a Bangladeshi national, while the other is an Indian.
Meanwhile, the identities of the two persons are yet to be ascertained. The two were held based on specific inputs from the Mankachar Police Station in the South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam.
It may be noted that at least eight Bangladeshi nationals, who entered India without valid documents, were deported to Bangladesh from Assam’s Karimganj district on October 29.
The Bangladeshi nationals including a woman were deported through legal procedures via the international border point at Sutarkandi.
According to reports, they entered India through different parts of Assam at different times without any valid documents.
The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Md. Lal Mia alias Mohammad Lal Mia Kazi, Lal Mia alias Lalan Mia, Mohir Uddin, Mohammad Abdul Motin, Farid Alom alias Akash, Atabur Rahman, Faima Begum alias Faima and Md. Rahim Mia alias Firdaus.
Sub Inspector of Border branch said, “Today we have deported 8 Bangladeshi nationals to Bangladesh. They were arrested in different parts of the state after they entered India without valid documents. Out of eight Bangladeshi nationals, five were arrested in Karimganj district, one in Cachar district and two in Kamrup district.”