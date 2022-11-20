Bangladeshi National Among 2 Held In Assam's Mankachar

Two persons were taken into custody by local police in Assam’s Mankachar on Sunday, one of whom is a Bangladeshi national.

According to reports, one of the arrested individuals is a Bangladeshi national, while the other is an Indian.

Meanwhile, the identities of the two persons are yet to be ascertained. The two were held based on specific inputs from the Mankachar Police Station in the South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam.

It may be noted that at least eight Bangladeshi nationals, who entered India without valid documents, were deported to Bangladesh from Assam’s Karimganj district on October 29.

The Bangladeshi nationals including a woman were deported through legal procedures via the international border point at Sutarkandi.