Assam: Barpeta Police Cop Suspended for Bribery After Viral Video Incident

A police constable from Barpeta, Sanjay Kalita, has been suspended following allegations of accepting a bribe. The suspension was ordered by Barpeta's Superintendent of Police, Sushanta Biswa Sharma, after a viral video surfaced showing the constable demanding money from a youth.

Advertisment

The incident occurred when Constable Kalita, stationed at the Barpeta Police Station, allegedly demanded money from a young man from Dangarkuchi, Barpeta, for not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle. The bribe demand was recorded and shared widely on social media, sparking public outrage.

Upon learning of the incident, SP Sushanta Biswa Sharma immediately launched an investigation into the matter. After confirming the allegations, he directed the immediate suspension of Constable Kalita. The case has brought attention to corruption within the police force and has raised questions about accountability.