Assam: Barpeta Woman Killed After Uprooted Tree Falls On House

Heavy rains lashed parts of Assam on Thursday in which one woman was killed in the state’s Barpeta district after a tree fell on her house.

The incident took place at Jania Lurfuria village in the Barpeta district of Assam. Due to heavy rainfall, an uprooted tree fell on the house of the victim, killing her.

The deceased woman has been identified as Fuljan Nesa, aged 45 years.

A member of the Jania Zila Parishad, Habibullah said that Nesa was killed after a tree uprooted an fell on her house.

Habibullah was quoted by ANI as saying, “It is a very unfortunate incident. Many houses and properties were damaged in many parts of the Jania area.”

Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorms lashed Kalgachia, Jania, Bhella, Lachanga, Gunialguri, and Balagaon areas of the district causing large scale damages to property and vehicles. Uprooted trees and electricity poles compounded on the inconvenience.