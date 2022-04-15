Assam: Barpeta Woman Killed After Uprooted Tree Falls On House

Heavy rains lashed parts of Assam on Thursday in which one woman was killed in the state’s Barpeta district after a tree fell on her house.
The incident took place at Jania Lurfuria village in the Barpeta district of Assam. Due to heavy rainfall, an uprooted tree fell on the house of the victim, killing her.
The deceased woman has been identified as Fuljan Nesa, aged 45 years.
A member of the Jania Zila Parishad, Habibullah said that Nesa was killed after a tree uprooted an fell on her house.
Habibullah was quoted by ANI as saying, “It is a very unfortunate incident. Many houses and properties were damaged in many parts of the Jania area.”
Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorms lashed Kalgachia, Jania, Bhella, Lachanga, Gunialguri, and Balagaon areas of the district causing large scale damages to property and vehicles. Uprooted trees and electricity poles compounded on the inconvenience.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted widespread rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms across the Northeastern region including Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the week.
The stormy conditions were due to the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels.
The IMD has issued an ‘orange warning’ for Assam and Meghalaya till Saturday in accordance and advised citizens to be prepared. The other northeastern states have been kept on ‘yellow watch’.
Notably, east Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are set to accumulate precipitation of 500 mm over the next five days.