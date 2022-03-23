Assam: BCPL Workers Stage Hunger Strike Outside Dibrugarh Unit

The Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) Contractual Workers’ Union staged a massive hunger strike in front of the company’s unit at Lepetkata in the Dibrugarh district of Assam demanding a hike in wages.

Notably, the contractual workers employed under BCPL have been demanding a hike in daily wages for the past several months owing to rising costs of living.

However, no agreement could be reached between the two parties on the matter despite three meetings with the management. This resulted in the protests that took place today.

Moreover, two union leaders were not allowed to enter the BCPL campus by authorities, the protesting workers alleged.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2016, BCPL employs 2,300 contractual workers at its three units at Lepetkata, Duliajan and Lakwa.