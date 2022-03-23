Assam: Police Seize Opium Stash From Bus, 3 Held

Three people were arrested and 4.91 kilograms of opium was recovered from their possession by Assam Police on Tuesday.

The three were arrested on charges of hauling drugs amid the Assam police’s crackdown on the drugs menace in the state, reported ANI.

One of the accused reportedly hailed from Punjab. Police also managed to apprehend the main supplier from Rangia in Assam’s Kamrup rural district on the same day.