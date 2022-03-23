Assam: Police Seize Opium Stash From Bus, 3 Held

Three people were arrested and 4.91 kilograms of opium was recovered from their possession by Assam Police on Tuesday.
The three were arrested on charges of hauling drugs amid the Assam police’s crackdown on the drugs menace in the state, reported ANI.
One of the accused reportedly hailed from Punjab. Police also managed to apprehend the main supplier from Rangia in Assam’s Kamrup rural district on the same day.
An official was quoted as saying, “In a daring operation yesterday, Assam Police has been able to recover 6.54 kgs of Opium. This drug haul also helped net 2 dealers, one of whom belongs to Punjab.”
“The team led by DySP HQ, after a quick investigation was able to nab the main supplier from Rangia on the same day,” it added.
Acting on specific information, a Kamrup police team chased a night super bus which was intercepted at Gerkabari in Bongaigaon, informed Police.
Assam Police wrote in a tweet, “#AssamAgainstDrugs In continuation of our drives against Drugs, a team of Kamrup Police acted on a tip off and seized 4.910Kgs of afeem/opium from a night super. The vehicle was chased from Kamrup and intercepted at Gerukabari, Bongaigaon. @assampolice.”
Further investigation into the matter is underway.